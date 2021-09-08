ABOUT US

00:01, 08-Sep-2021
Taliban announce key members of new Afghan government
Updated 00:16, 08-Sep-2021
SUMMARY

The Taliban announced on Tuesday night the formation of Afghanistan's caretaker government, with Mullah Hassan Akhund appointed as the acting prime minister.

Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said the newly formed caretaker government will start functioning soon.

07:51
